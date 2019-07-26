Here’s a 43% discount on the Klipsch R5 Bluetooth neckband in-ear headphones

In the market for a pair of quality Bluetooth headphones from a reputable brand. You’d be wise to check out the Klipsch R5 neckband in-ear headphones currently on sale in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Designed for comfort and stability, the Klipsch R5 come with five pair of eartips which span three sizes. Three of them are silicone tips that are more about comfort but the Comply Comfort Ts-100 tips and ear wings are more snug and reduce ambient noise.

With up to eight hours of battery life per charge, these are waterproof headphones that can drape around your neck when not listening to music. What’s more, they can be used for calls and digital assistants, too.

Klipsch R5 Features

Support Bluetooth 4.2 aptX & AAC for high-quality audio playback

Can withstand the elements thanks to IPX4-rated sweat, moisture, & rain resistance

Integrated cVc microphone reduces ambient noise & increases vocal clarity for hands-free calls

Cinched cable design lets you wear the headphones loose or cinch them up for an active fit

In-line remote gives you complete control over phone calls & music playback as well as access to your device’s smart assistant

Supports two connections at once

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 43% on the Klipsch R5 neckband in-ear headphones. Hurry, and get yours for just $66.95 right now!

