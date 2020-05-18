5-pack of comfortable fabric KN95 face masks can be yours for $19.99

Buy in larger capacities and get your masks for as low as $2 each

As various states and markets continue to open back up, consumers are increasingly able to get into new routines. While we won’t be heading full speed into the old normal just yet, many people are going out in the public with more frequency.

Being responsible in 2020 means wearing a mask to protect yourself and those around you. And while we can’t all have N95 masks to wear to the store, we can still shield ourselves with other filters and masks.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a 5-pack of comfortable KN95 masks that you can purchase for just $19.99 right now. Thanks to its 3D comfort design, these KN95 masks are the sort of thing you’d wear out and about without hassle. They provide filtration against particulate pollution, gases, as well as bacteria, viruses, and most odors.

These aren’t the sort of mask you might wear if you were an emergency worker, first responder, or care giver; however, they are perfect for heading to the grocery store and picking up meals.

3D Comfort mask design

Convenient earloop design

Comfortable stretch fabric for tight fit

Easy to put on & remove

These masks are tested to meet the standards for Chinese KN-95. Tests confirmed almost 90% of particulate pollution, bacteria and viruses were successfully filtered when the mask was used. 20x more effective than cloth masks.

Buy It Now

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store now and order your 5-pack of stretch fabric masks for just $19.99, or five bucks each.

