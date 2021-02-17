Some of you may not be old enough to remember The Clapper from the mid-80s. But for those of us who do, we loved it. There was something really awesome about being able to turn out a light just by clapping your hands.

Fast forward to today and we’ve become accustomed to smart homes with routines and automation. Whether it’s a light bulb, thermostat, or a deadbolt lock, we rely on our connected devices.

If you’re looking to take your smart home to new levels, consider the Knocki. Available for just $69.99 in the AG Deals Store, it’s the Wi-Fi puck that turns pretty much any surface in your home into a smart remote control.

You can use Knocki to turn walls, tables, or other surfaces into gesture-enabled interfaces. Want to dim the lights, find your lost phone, or turn on your TV? No problem. Once you decide where to attach it you can define all of the really cool things you want it to do through its mobile app.

Maybe you’d like to knock twice on your nightstand to start your coffee pot. Or, perhaps you’d like to mount it in the living room so you can dim the lights and turn on Netflix.

Thanks to compatibility with Philips Hue, IFTTT, SONOS, Harmony, Nest, Spotify, SmartThings, and other services, it’s super simple to integrate it with your favorite apps, devices, and more.

Order Yours!

Normally priced $99, AndroidGuys readers can purchase a Knocki for as low as $69.99 right now. That’s a cool $30 left in your pocket which can be put towards a few smart bulbs.