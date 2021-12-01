We’re all busy people. You’re busy, we’re busy, and everyone we know is, too. Between work, school, family, or other obligations, we rarely find that we have “extra” time.

How do we grow as a person or learn new ways to take care of ourselves when we don’t feel like we can sit down long enough to read a book or invest in training? One of the most popular ways to stay connected with content, or passively consume it is via podcasts and audio.

Can that format work for learning topics such as self-care, entrepreneurship, leadership, and management? You bet it can. That’s exactly what Knowable does. As a platform centered around audio learning, Knowable has an extensive catalog of long-form courses from hundreds of experts and institutions.

Delivered daily in the morning, Knowable’s content arrives as 10-minute clips all designed to level up your life.

Knowable Topics:

Mental models

Habits

Leadership

Productivity

Focus

Job success

Entrepreneurship

Managing teams

Creativity

Self-care

Today’s top non-fiction books

More

Knowable works everywhere you go as it’s managed through a mobile app. And because it’s audio, it does not require you looking at the screen; just put it in your pocket and go. You’ll be amazed at how much personal development you can have this way.

