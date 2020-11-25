These Kodak portable projectors will make the long winter more bearable

Here in the US, cineplexes and theaters are still largely closed up, and slowly shaking back to life in small pockets. Plenty of movies are being fast-tracked to streaming services and digital format, many ahead of their original schedule. That means we’re able to watch them in our homes from the comfort of our couch without waiting.

Why not take these movies outside and project them on a wall or screen that’s up to 10 feet? Or, maybe you’d like to go from a 42-inch TV to a 90-inch screen for watching sports and streaming movies.

Take movie matters into your own hands with one of these two Kodak Portable Projectors. Priced as low as $189.99, both of them are small units that travel easily and feature a number of cool options. The difference being that $30 more nets you a potentially larger image and longer lasting battery

Carry a world of entertainment in your pocket. The KODAK LUMA 75 portable projector features DLP technology, one-touch controls, and near-universal device compatibility in a pocket-sized package. It plays HD videos in up to 1080p resolution on a 16:9 screen that expands all the way up to 100″. Watch movies or videos for a playtime of up to 2 hours on battery power, or connect to an outlet for infinite enjoyment.

The Kodak Luma 150 is ideal for all your meetings, presentations, and more! This slim and lightweight projector packs DLP® technology, simple touch controls, and near-universal device compatibility into a conveniently-sized shell for total portability. View slides, photos, or videos on a screen up to 120″, with a playtime of up to 2.5 hours when fully charged. Whether you’re watching home movies, the latest blockbuster film, funny YouTube videos, or your favorite streaming service, the built-in speaker offers powerful portability. Use the microSD card slot, USB cable, HDMI cable, or integrated Airplay and Miracast screencasting to connect to various external devices.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.