    This $70 docking station features 9 outputs including HDMI, SD Card, USB, 4K

    Stuck at home, trying to make the best of your new working situation? How is that laptop handling things? If you need more functionality, chances are good that a docking station could be the answer.

    Designed for laptops that run Windows 7, 8.1, or 10,  the Ledetech Laptop Docking Station Stand is exactly the sort of thing that makes working from home more manageable. And right now you can get it for just $69.99, a savings of 30%.

    Featuring nine outputs, this dock connects to your laptop and has an HDMI, RJ451, SD Card/Micro SD card readers, and more. Plug all of your peripherals and devices into the station so that you can pick up the laptop and move when you’re ready.

    • Connect up to 9 peripherals w/ the HDMI, RJ45, SD Card & USB ports
    • Enjoy improved ergonomics as this device doubles as a laptop stand
    • Mirror display in high-quality w/ the 4K output
    • Connect any Windows 7, 8.1, or 10.1 laptop

    Availability

    If you’re ready to step up your work from home game, or simply make things easier around the office, consider the Ledetech Laptop Docking Station Stand. Normally priced $99.99, it’s in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $69.99 today.

    Note

    • Requires DisplayLink Graphics driver to be installed
    • 4K output requires Intel SkyLake i3 or previous generation Intel Core i7, AMD A10 at 2.0GHz or better and Intel HD 4000, AMD Radeon HD 8650, NVidia GeForce 7xxM or better, 8GB of RAM or more

    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
