Laptop getting hot on your lap? This cooling pad, just $20, solves the issue

You’ve finally gotten into a groove with working from home. And not just that, you don’t even have to sit at the PC any longer. You’ve picked up the laptop or Chromebook and moved to the couch so you can — well, multitask.

If you spend any amount of time writing, reading, or browsing with a laptop on your lap, you know it gets warm. Sometimes it gets downright hot. Do yourself a favor and put a cooling pad between your legs and that device.

There’s a laptop cooling pad in the AndroidGuys Deals Store on sale for just $19.99 today and it has your name on it. All you have to do is plug it into one of your USB ports and it powers it up to the tune of three fans.

Not only will your lap be better for it, your laptop will, too. Keeping it cool will lead to better performance. Oh, and the whole thing stabilizes the experience in the process.

