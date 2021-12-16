Have you ever wanted to learn to make your own games? If that sounds exciting then the 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle is for you. This bundle contains 6 courses and 922 lessons to get you started on the path to becoming a game developer.

This game development bundle normally goes for $970, but that price has dropped to only $40.

The Courses

Complete C# Unity Game Developer 2D Online Course

This course will teach you how to create video games using Unity, the leading free-to-use game development tool. This course contains 138 lectures and 18 hours of content.

You will learn C# and become very familiar with the Unity game engine. You will develop a game design & game development foundation.

The games that you will build in this course are:

Snow Boarder: A Side-Scrolling Jumping game

Laser Defender: A Top-Down Space Shooter

TileVania: A fast-paced classic Side-Scrolling Platformer

Quiz Master: A Quiz Game to learn setting up the user interface

Unreal 4.22 C++ Developer: Learn C++ & Make Video Games

This course will teach you all of the coding and game design principles that you will need. This course contains 263 lectures and 39 hours of content.

You will learn to use the Unreal Engine 4 Editor, Git version control, Object-Oriented Programming, game design principles, and programming best practices.

Complete Blender Creator 2.8: Learn 3D Modeling for Beginners

This course will teach you how to create 3D Models and Assets for games using the free-to-use 3D production suite, Blender. Learn the modeling fundamentals with access to 243 lectures and 36 hours of content.

This project-based course will teach you how to create assets for video games, make unique 3D printed gifts, and design your dream house.

RPG Core Combat Creator: Learn Intermediate Unity C# Coding

This course teaches you the foundations of making a good RPG. Learn how to create well-crafted levels and engage enemies in combat. This course gives you access to 189 lectures & 27 hours of content.

Learn more advanced C# techniques such as interfaces, delegates, & co-routines. Create pathfinding systems and patrol paths for enemies and NPCs.

Learn to make detailed levels with terrain, enemies, triggers, lighting, particles, and props.

Finally, you will learn advanced game design, project management, and code architecture strategies.

Programming Design Patterns for Unity

This course will teach you programming best practices to apply to your Unity projects.

This course gives you access to 20 lectures and 3 hours of content. Learn to write clean, maintainable code. Know what to solve with Programming Patterns and write common patterns in Unity.

Finish It! Motivation & Processes for Game Developers Course

This course will give you the tools and techniques to stay motivated and productive when creating video games or apps.

With a top-down approach, this course will help you drill deep into your game and keep you going. This course gives you access to 69 lectures & 7 hours of content.

You will learn specific strategies for finishing your creative projects and know when you are getting blocked and what to do about it.

You will learn the Agile development processes for planning, scheduling, and completing tasks.

Getting Started

Whether you want to learn game development as a hobby or for a future career, the 2022 Premium Learn to Game Development Bundle is a great place to get started.

This amazing bundle can be yours for only $40. Learn the skills you always dreamed of acquiring today.