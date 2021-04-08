The Nitty Gritty: This eBook packs nearly 800 pages of key Java topics and teaches you how to build games like Minesweeper, Retro Pong, Bullet Hell, Classic Snake, and others. Purchase your copy for just $19.99 while it’s on sale.

Looking to build your own game? Mobile is where it’s at with the market now worth more than $21 billion in North America alone. Creating and publishing a game doesn’t have to be a headache, especially if you have the right tools.

One such thing to put in your toolbox is the eBook “Learning Java by Building Android Games.” It’s priced just $19.99 and is packed with nearly 800 pages of help on Java and other development resources. Normally priced $35, it’s yours to keep for life and comes with a discount of almost 50% off.

This eBook doesn’t make any assumptions, like that you are already an expert. It will help you learn step-by-step from the ground up, teaching you how to develop a game.

Features

Lifetime access to eBook with 774 pages

Get straight into Java, Android & game development

Set up the Android Studio development environment

Learn more about object-oriented programming, Java design patterns, loading game levels & more

Put what you’ve learned into practice by developing a game

You will build games such as Minesweeper, Retro Pong, Bullet Hell, and Classic Snake and Scrolling Shooter games. In the later chapters, you will create a time-trial, open-world platform game. By the end of the book, you will not only have grasped Java and Android but will also have developed six cool games for the Android platform.

