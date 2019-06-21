PRICE DROP: Learn Python, Java, Google Go, and more, just $25

There’s no time like the present to tackle a new hobby or head off on a new career path. It’s important to do something you enjoy, and for some people, this means creating and tinkering, or coding.

Wouldn’t you like to be one of those nerds who changes things for the good? Maybe a new way to communicate with others, or perhaps get things done? We’ve got an incredible collection of training designed to help you become proficient in a variety of languages.

Called the Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle, it’s over 640 sets of lessons spanning 11 different courses. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion.

Topics range from basic all the way up to advanced, with everything in between. Look for a lifetime of help on Python, Ruby, Perl, Git, PHP, Java, and so much more. You’ll learn how to program and write for Google Go, C++, and pick up an education in building websites, too.

Not only can you learn at your own pace, but you can also learn wherever you want. Indeed, classes are available in web streaming and mobile streaming. Start your new side hustle in the break room!

Courses

The Complete Google Go Programming Course For Beginners

JavaScript Essentials: Get Started with Web Coding

From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming – Easy as Pie

C++ for Beginners

Java Programming for Beginners

PHP & MySQL for Beginners

C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0 Recipes

Introduction to Rust Programming

Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide

Perl Programming for Beginners

Become a Web Developer: Learn the Basics of Ruby

If you’ve already got some experience with these subjects, this is a great resource to have on hand for reference. It’s yours for as long as you live; a lifetime license is just $25 right now, a savings of 97 percent.

Normally valued at nearly $1,800, this bundle is nothing but invaluable, pointers, tips, tools, and lessons. Pick yours up from the AndroidGuys Deals Store while it’s on sale!

