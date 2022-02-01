LED Digital Smart Alarm Clock

One of the top productivity hacks you can implement in your life is to keep the smartphone out of your bedroom. When you wake up in the morning to turn off your alarm, you will inevitably start using your phone. This will cause you to lose valuable time. Take your phone out of your room and replace it with a LED Digital Smart Alarm Clock.

What you get

This digital clock has 12-hour and 24-hour formats, as well as 3 brightness levels and 180-degree rotation. You can manually adjust the brightness or let it adjust itself automatically based on the brightness of the surrounding environment.

You can set two different alarms for different times or dates. This smart clock comes with an FM radio and displays the temperature. The reflective display can be used as a mirror if you are in a pinch.

For only $44.95, you can get this stylish and sleek LED Digital Smart Alarm Clock.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleCENGCEN Dog Camera Treat Dispenser review
AG Deals Team
The AndroidGuys Deals Team works closely with our partners at Stack Commerce to curate the best deals in software, gadgets, services, and other tech we think you'll appreciate. The content created by this team is not to be considered endorsement.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.