Snatch up a refurbished 11″ Lenovo Chromebook for just $90 today

School is in full swing and students are settling into routines. Many schools require that its students and faculty use Chromebooks as part of their duties. While they are often available for loan, there’s nothing like owning one.

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Lenovo n21 Chromebook for just $89.99. Indeed, it’s all yours for about the cost of a date night dinner.

Chromebooks are amazing devices and work well for home and school. After all, so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the web, and streaming. A big-screen phone is nice but the experience is better on a device with 11-inch display.

With its 8-hour battery life, this laptop can last throughout a full day at school or work, and beyond. This refurbished N21 Chromebook gives you high durability and versatility for a fraction of what you’d pay buying new.

About the N21

Chrome OS: boot as quickly as 3 seconds & enjoy integrated browser security, and auto-updates

180-Degree Rotating Camera: capture still photos & video from the world around you

36.63Wh 6-cell integrated battery: use for up to 8 hours on a single charge

Durable design: withstand daily wear & tear w/ reinforced ports, hinges and corners

10-Point Multitouch Display: navigate w/ improved accuracy & responsiveness

Specs

