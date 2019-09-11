Snatch up a refurbished 11″ Lenovo Chromebook for just $90 today

School is in full swing and students are settling into routines. Many schools require that its students and faculty use Chromebooks as part of their duties. While they are often available for loan, there’s nothing like owning one.
Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Lenovo n21 Chromebook for just $89.99. Indeed, it’s all yours for about the cost of a date night dinner.
Chromebooks are amazing devices and work well for home and school. After all, so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the web, and streaming. A big-screen phone is nice but the experience is better on a device with 11-inch display.
With its 8-hour battery life, this laptop can last throughout a full day at school or work, and beyond. This refurbished N21 Chromebook gives you high durability and versatility for a fraction of what you’d pay buying new.
About the N21
- Chrome OS: boot as quickly as 3 seconds & enjoy integrated browser security, and auto-updates
- 180-Degree Rotating Camera: capture still photos & video from the world around you
- 36.63Wh 6-cell integrated battery: use for up to 8 hours on a single charge
- Durable design: withstand daily wear & tear w/ reinforced ports, hinges and corners
- 10-Point Multitouch Display: navigate w/ improved accuracy & responsiveness
Specs
- 11-inch HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit 1366 x 768 resolution
- CPU: 2.16 GHz
- 16GB SSD drive
- 4GB DDR3 SDRAM
- Intel Celeron N2955U Processor
- Multi-format media reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC)
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 2 USB 2.0 port
- 1 HDMI port
- 1 headphone/microphone jack
- Weight 3.6 lb
Availability
You can find the Lenovo N21 Chromebook at the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $89.99 for just a limited time. Although sales are final, you can add a 1-year warranty to your purchase for just $19.99; a second year would be just five bucks more at $24.99.
Buying an unlocked phone? Consider these questions
Which carrier has the best value at $50 a month?
Which major prepaid carrier has the best $40 rate plan?
Best Sellers
Save even more!
For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.
First Time Buying?
If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.
Free Stuff
Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.