Grab a refurbished 8-inch Lenovo tablet for just $63

As much as we like our phones and their ever-growing large screens, sometimes we appreciate having an even bigger display. Reading emails, books, and longer articles is much better when you don’t have to squint. The same goes for games. Developers put a lot of time and attention into graphics and game play. It deserves to be seen.

The problem with buying tablets is that it can sometimes get pretty expensive. And, when you have kids in the house, or happen to be working with a limited budget, it’s not easy to drop a few hundred bucks on one.

For a limited time you can pick up a refurbished 8-inch tablet from Lenovo for just $69.99. It’s a great option for buyers looking to add a big-screen unit without breaking the bank. And for a short time, you can save another 10% on the tablet, getting it for as little as $63.00.

Have children in the house and want to give them a dedicated device for watching YouTube or play games? This Android tablet is a solid way to ease your way into the space.

Made for pure enjoyment and great convenience, the Tab 3 Essential is one incredible tablet with 1280 x 800 hi-res display, MediaTek 1.0GHz quad-core processor, dual cameras, and 4,290mAh battery.

Work, play, or just tap away. The beautiful 8″ touch screen display makes every image appear closer, clearer, and sharper. Match it with Dolby Atomos audio enhancement for louder, more natural, and distortion-free sound for a complete streaming experience.

Powered by a 4,290 mAh battery, this pocket-size tablet offers up to 10 hours of battery on a single charge, letting you enjoy uninterrupted binge-watching, gaming, or social media without recharging. And, with this refurbished model, you can get your own for a fraction of what it would cost new!

