This refurbished 11.6″ Lenovo Chromebook is just $105 right now

With just a few weeks to go before school starts back up, it’s the perfect time to pick up an incredible deal. There are plenty of deals and discounts to choose from right now, some of which could pay serious dividends come this fall.

Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB for just $105.99. That’s right! You can have a full Chromebook experience for about the price of a date night.

Chromebooks are amazing devices and work well for home and school. After all, so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the web, and streaming. Your big-screen phone is nice but the experience is better on a device with 11.6-inch display.

With its 12-hour battery life, this laptop can last throughout your work day and beyond. The ThinkPad 11e Chromebook is also one tough machine, thanks to its rugged and durable construction that’s hardy enough to withstand drops of nearly 3 feet at any angle. This refurbished ThinkPad 11e Chromebook gives you high durability and versatility for a fraction of what you’d pay buying new.

About the Refurbished Rating

This product is listed with a grade “B” rating. It may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

