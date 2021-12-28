Smartphones are amazing devices, allowing you to consume an amazing amount of content. But the display size isn’t always the most cinematic experience. Take the cinematic experience with you, wherever you are, with the Lenso Space projector. At 14% off, this device is only $425.99.

This pocket-sized 4K projector is compatible with Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows PCs. With 200 lumens, you won’t struggle to see your content. This device incorporates keystone auto-correction to ensure you always have the best angle for your projection.

The Lenso Space projector has high-quality speakers that surpass some standard televisions. It has 32GB of built-in storage and fits in the palm of your hand. With a 5,000 mAh battery, this device can last up to 30 hours for music playback or 2 hours of video on a single charge. A quick 15-minute charge will get you 1 more hour of playtime.

It supports 4K and 1080p playback with a native resolution of 540p. Connectivity options for this pocketable device are quite good. With Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-fi, an HDMI port, 2 USB ports, a headphone jack, and a TF Card slot.

Never compromise your viewing experience with the Lenso Space pocket projector. At only $425.99 you can enjoy your content the way you want to, wherever you go.