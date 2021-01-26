Coupon code puts this slim folding treadmill at15% off for a limited time

It’s the middle of winter. The days are short and the weather is cold. There’s a pandemic still in full swing. We’re working from home and dealing with stresses from all angles. Any one of these things is enough to make one want to stay indoors. Taken as a whole? It’s the stuff of nightmares.

Getting outside to be physically active isn’t likely going to happen for at least a few months. For now we’re stuck indoors and potentially putting on unwanted weight. What to do?

Consider the LifePro Electrostride Compact Treadmill, a lightweight and foldable unit that just happens to be on sale right now. Normally priced at $499.99, AndroidGuys readers can save a cool 15% on the device — getting it for just $425.

The treadmill boasts a 2 HP motor, up to 8.7mph speed, and a wide running track for comfort and flexibility. And with 36 presets and three customizable exercise training programs, you can always find something new or challenging to do.

High-end motor reaches speeds up to 8.7mph

Takes up to 198lbs max weight & 6ft max height

36 preset & 3 manual training programs to adjust workouts

Multiple LED displays show your heart rate, speed, distance & calories burned

Connects to your fitness apps via Bluetooth

Built-in holder for your tablet & water bottle

BMI calculator to track your weight-loss goals

Folds into a slim 5.5″ for convenient storage

There are multiple LED displays to track your heart rate, speed, distance, and calories as you walk, jog, or run. Moreover, there’s a BMI calculator and Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your favorite fitness apps.

Order Yours!

Normally you can purchase your LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill in the AG Deals Store for just $499.99. But for a limited time (exp: 02/14/21), use coupon code VDAY2021 at checkout and save 15% on yours, getting it for just $425.00.

