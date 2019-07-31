Pay just $59 for lifetime 2TB ThunderDrive cloud storage

Here’s a question for you: where do you keep your music, important photos, and documents? Please tell us that you’re not storing it in one place.

Smart people backup files to at least one other place. Really smart people keep things in a variety of spots. Google Drive and Google Photos are convenient and really helpful, but it’s not without potential problems or hiccups.

What happens when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, or buying an external hard drive, consider the following deal.

How about a lifetime account with 2TB (terabytes) of storage for the price of date night dinner? It’s accessible anywhere you are, secure as hell, and comes with a host of friendly features. Indeed, the promotion we have on ThunderDrive is impossible to resist.

With this lifetime of 2TB of storage, the Pro plan offers up an incredibly affordable place to house your media and files. Not just the things from your desktop PC, either. It’s also mobile friendly and just as convenient.

Features

2 TB lifetime storage

2TB of download bandwidth

Shareable password-protected files

Set expiration for shared links

30-day trash recovery

Upload/download speeds 6x faster than nearest competitors

Mobile friendly

Secure 256-bit AES encryption

SSL/TLS encryption

Length of access: lifetime

No device limit

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of ThunderDrive Pro cloud backup plan for only $59 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. We’re not exaggerating about how much of a bargain this is, either. This runs $1,200 over at ThunderDrive’s website.

Alternatively, you can purchase a personal plan of 500GB for just $29. It, too, is a lifetime account and a massive discount on its normal price.

