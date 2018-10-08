Lifetime 2TB Zoolz cloud storage plan just $45 right now

Here’s a question for you: what do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? Chances are good you are backing some of that up either automatically or manually. And, if you’re like a lot of Android users, you’re probably tapping into Google Drive for help. There are better solutions for very little money.

What happens, though, when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider the following deal.

How about a lifetime account with 2TB (terabytes) of storage for the price of a couple of movie tickets? Try Zoolz cloud backup storage, for instance.

1TB of Cold Storage & 1TB of Instant Vault Storage

With this lifetime of 1TB of Instant, and 1TB of Cold Storage, you’ll have an incredibly inexpensive place to house all of your media files. For things you plan to access on a semi-regular basis, toss it in the Instant Vault. Items you don’t need all that often can go into the Cold Storage area.

Features

Store 1TB of Instant Vault data & 1TB of Cold Storage data for life, w/ no additional costs

Quickly & easily select the files you want to store w/ Smart Selection

Retrieve stored files in approximately 3-5 hours

Enjoy great features: bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more

Preview thumbnails of images

Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of Zoolz cloud backup for only $44.95 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry, though, this discounted price won’t last long!