One of the pain points of the internet is all of the ads you have to digest on a constant basis. Ad companies will tell you that they track your browsing habits to serve you with ads that you want to see. But do you actually want to see these ads?

The reality is that these ad companies are there to make money by enticing you to buy things that you didn’t even know you wanted. It gets even creepier when your device starts displaying ads for things you were talking about out loud or for something someone else in your home was looking at.

It’s time to remove the power these ad companies have with AdBlocker Ultimate for Windows.

What you get with AdBlocker Ultimate

For only $29.99 you get lifetime access to the following benefits:

Stops annoying banners, video ads, popups, etc. & online trackers in browsers

Blocks display, videos ads, popups, etc. & online trackers in many different Windows-based applications

Blocks access to domains known for distributing malware, phishing, & scam content

Customize block preferences & control what content to be blocked by enabling/disabling ad filters, creating own rules, etc

Activate Dark Mode & reduce eye strain with a dark interface

Monitor all blocked elements in real-time

Become invisible online & gain access to advanced anti-tracker features

Guarantees high priority of your request & fast response times

Make your social page look like one & not like a Yellow Page

Get only search results you looked for & not others that someone paid for you to see

Stop invasive online trackers, which expose your personal information to advertisers, data miners, & who knows to whom else

Blocking ad content can increase the performance of the applications you use the most

Get Started

If you are a new customer and a Windows user, you can get yourself lifetime access to AdBlocker Ultimate for only $29.99.

Looking to protect more than one device and want to protect the entire family? You are in luck, you can get yourself a family plan to AdBlocker Ultimate. This family plan covers up to 10 devices for only $49.99.

You owe it to yourself and your family to keep your information, your own. Don’t hesitate, grab your copy today!