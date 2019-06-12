Score a lifetime of BoxHosting online hosting for just $79

Looking for an affordable way to build an online presence or manage your domain and email? If you’re not careful, you can nickle and dime your way into hundreds of dollars annually. For those just starting out this can eat into your budget.

We’ve got an excellent offer for you in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today, a lifetime of online hosting. Managed through BoxHosting, it’s everything you need to launch and host up to 500 websites, including unlimited disk space and bandwidth.

Lifetime hosting with Boxhosting.co.uk is the simple, and budget friendly way to launch your new website. BoxHosting’s StackSocial plan comes with space to grow your empire with room for up to 500 websites all with free SSL certificates and up to 500 10GB e-mail inboxes. You can count on 99.9% uptime with Boxhosting.co.uk.

In addition to a lifetime of hosting, this deal also gets you access to the easy-to-use Website Builder, which is a simple tool packed to the brim with a massive variety of templates and customization options to give you the best site possible.

100% SSD storage-based servers to ensure your data is available to you as quickly as possible

Dual Intel Xeon CPU E5-2640 v3 octa-core processors

64GB DDR4 RAM

Unlimited disk space & bandwidth

Top level security features as well as physical security features such as 24/7 manned data centres with backup power generators and advance fire protection

Autoscaling that shifts and changes with your traffic levels and load balancing to spread traffic across a range of servers to ensure 99.9% uptime

You won’t find this deal anywhere else online because it’s a special one curated specifically with Boxhosting and Stack Commerce. Normally, a plan with unlimited storage and bandwidth runs about £19.99, or $25 US per month. Given this, the lifetime account for $79 is a massive savings.

Don’t want to spend that much money today? Not to worry, there’s still an awesome deal to be had in the three year plan of just $49.99!

