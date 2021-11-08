One of the biggest side effects of the ongoing pandemic is that people going stir-crazy and are ready to travel. And while some already have, a lot of people are looking to 2022 and going on a vacation or truly getting away.

If travel is something you’re itching to do, or if you’ve got a bucket list of destinations to check out, you’ll definitely want to look into Dollar Flight Club.

Trusted by more than one million global members, Dollar Flight Club scours the web, looking for deals and discounts on travel. Simply enter your home airports on the site and watch your inbox alert you to the best deals available. From there it’s a matter of booking and enjoying the getaway.

Whether it’s a dream vacation or a quick weekend out of town, you’ll have the Dollar Flight Club keeping a close eye on things.

Dollar Flight Club is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and will continuously monitor things so you can focus on life. Some of its most recent findings include $394 roundtrip to Greece, $85 roundtrip to Miami, $229 roundtrip to Iceland, $168 roundtrip to Aruba, and so many more.

Join over one million users and start booking your dream vacations on the cheap with a subscription to Dollar Flight Club. Valued at nearly $700, a lifetime subscription is just $99 for AndroidGuys readers. Prices subject to change so hurry!