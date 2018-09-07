A lifetime of Heimdal PRO Anti-malware now costs less than $25

Having a computer in today’s age means you have to be vigilant about protecting things. Whether it’s anti-virus coverage, cloud backup, VPN, or just a general protection, there’s much that goes into keeping your stuff safe.

Whereas most PCs offer some form of anti-virus, not many are equipped for ransomware or deeper malware. What would you if ended up with a Trojan from trying to access your banking institution? It gets even worse if you’ve been stupid about passwords, too.

We’re currently offering a lifetime account to Heimdal PRO in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. It’s exactly what you need to safeguard against the likes of redirects, email malware, ransomware, vulnerabilities, and other malicious junk.

Normally priced at around $279, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a steep 91-percent discount. That’s right, you can pick up a lifetime license to Heimdal PRO for only $24.99 right now.

Features

Blocks attacks that an antivirus can’t stop

Scans & filters all your internet traffic (HTTP, HTTPS, DNS)

Blocks threats before they penetrate your system

Stops ransomware, email malware distribution, malicious redirects, DNS hijacking, & more

Updates vulnerable software w/o interrupting your work

Prevents attackers from harvesting your confidential information, such as passwords & credit card details

Provides actionable details about your PC’s security status

Where to Buy

You can purchase a lifetime license of Heimdal PRO’s anti-malware through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry up and take advantage of the 91% discount before it ends.

For those of you who want to install this on more than one computer, we’re also offering a 4-PC bundle for only $44.99 , essentially dropping the price of each computer to a little over $11 each!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!