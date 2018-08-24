Imagine the horror of a bricked or water-damaged phone and the sudden realization that all of your valuable photos, contacts, and sensitive information are drifting away in the digital wind. We think that multiple years worth of collected data is invaluable. Luckily for you, iDrive does, too.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has an offer that will put your fears at ease: a lifetime of mobile cloud backup through iDrive. Priced at only $19.99, you can backup data from up to five devices.

Mix and match your phones, tablets, desktops, etc.; it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Be it media like pictures, video, important documents, or even social media files, iDrive will host it for you.

Features

256-bit AES encryption with an optional user defined key

Back up your iOS device and restore it to your Android and vice versa

Access backed up files from any mobile device, or through the web

Share your files with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and email

IDrive features Facebook & Instagram backup

Where to Buy

Normally you’ll spend about $50 for a lifetime account like this, but we like you. AndroidGuys readers can order a license for only $19.99 through our Deals store. Hurry, though, it won’t last long!

