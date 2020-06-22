A lifetime of Ivacy VPN and NAT Firewall is yours for only $50 today

If you pay attention to cyber threats, you know they are more commonplace with every passing day. We employ thousands of government employees for the NSA and even they can’t keep our information secure from hackers. In, fact, we bet you can’t go more than a few days without hearing the words hack, breach, or leak.

One step you can take to improving your personal internet security is through a virtual private network. It’s a method used to keep your sensitive data secure by replacing your IP address with one hosted by the VPN service. You can get an IP address from any location in the world using this method.

Beyond securing your information, if you travel overseas you might be limited in the sites you can access like Facebook and Netflix. A VPN allows you to maintain access to all sites you use in the US.

Then there’s the topic of anti-hacking with an NAT Firewall. Hackers regularly scan the internet for unprotected devices to take advantage of, but an NAT Firewall lets you kick them to the curb by blocking un-requested inbound traffic, exploits, and bad data packets.

Ivacy offers an incredible bundle of tools with its own NAT Firewall that’s connected to its own servers. Enjoy benefits such as protection from OS security leakages, load distribution, and more.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a bargain – a lifetime account to Ivacy VPN and NAT Firewall for just $49.99 right now. That’s right, both tools are yours for a long as you live.

Ivacy VPN Features

Enjoy fast uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity

Quick-connect to 450+ servers in 100+ locations across 50+ countries

Get a dedicated VPN add-on for Kodi

Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, & government surveillance

Anonymize your online activity against spammers & identity thieves

Overcome ISP speed throttling & Port blocking

Access region-blocked content anywhere in the world

Enjoy amazing Ivacy features on a range of compatible devices

Log in on 5 devices simultaneously

Ivacy NAT Firewall Features

Block scans & requests from hackers trying to tap into unprotected devices

Protect all of your devices w/ no additional configuration or software required

Prevent hackers & bots from installing malware and stealing your personal information

Conserve address space via port multiplexing

Enjoy greater flexibility w/ load distribution & readdressing

Kill anonymous traffic & stay protected w/ OpenVPN L2TP and PPTP protocols

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to take web browsing more serious, you’ll definitely want to consider the lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription + NAT Firewall. Valued at more than $1,200, AndroidGuys readers can get their hands on a license for only $49.99. That’s a small price to pay for years and years worth of peace of mind.

