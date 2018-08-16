Lifetime Sitepoint Premium account: Become an expert in Blockchain, CSS, HTML, and more for $40

Who’s your worm guy? – Creed Bratton

Face it. In today’s service economy anyone and everyone can be an expert. Need a plumber? Call your guy. Landscaping issues? Ping your circles on social media and find the best guy. Isn’t it time you become the guy for a few things?

Sitepoint, a resource created by developers for other developers, is a trusted outlet for education and training. In other words, it’s a full-on treasure trove of knowledge for people looking to be the expert in a whole range of fields.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store is currently offering an incredible promotion: lifetime Sitepoint Premium account for just $39.99. Valued at around $450, it’s like taking more than 90 percent off.

Why Sitepoint?

In short, Sitepoint provides educational materials on a whole range of technology-based topics, including React, Git, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and even blockchain. There, you’ll find a stockpile of e-books, courses, and tutorials, all of which are available to you around the clock.

Features

Access 125 e-books, 128 courses, & 25 tutorials 24/7

Get unlimited downloads across all ebooks, courses, & tutorials as new content is added monthly

Increase your employability by learning new skills & programming languages

Learn key coding frameworks & libraries like Ethereum blockchain development, React, Angular & more

Explore new techniques like animating w/ HTML5 canvas & managing data in iOS w/ iOS Core Data

Understand work essentials like Git, project management, WordPress, & more

Access special deals on external courses & tools as a SitePoint member

Enjoy an ad-free experience across all SitePoint sites

With new technologies and standards popping up all the time, SitePoint will introduce new books and courses to its library. Consider it your very own ever-growing collection of expertise. And, with lifetime access, it will only grow in value.

Purchase your lifetime SitePoint Premium account for $39.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!