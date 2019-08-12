Take the hassle out of secure, unique passwords with a lifetime Sticky Password account, just $29.99

When it comes to passwords, there’s one rule that should be followed above all others: don’t use the same one for multiple accounts or logins. Get compromised in one place and you risk having yourself exposed elsewhere. You need unique, strong, secure passwords.

The problem with having so many diverse and tough passwords is remembering them. To address that, you’ll want a password manager that handles your forms and accounts with one single, master password. This way you just enter the one you need to remember and the service does the rest.

It was only a few months ago that we learned of that massive “mother of all breaches” which leaked more than 773 million emails and 21 million passwords. Chances are very good that you or someone you know was impacted in one way or another.

Our deal for you today is a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium, a highly rated password manager. Normally valued around $150, you can get it for as low as $29.99 as part of an instant price drop.

Sticky Password Features

Create strong, unique passwords, whenever & wherever you need them, on all of your devices

Never forget another password again

Automatically and securely save and fill all of your passwords across the web

Enjoy premium quality security for your all of your passwords & personal information

Automatically log-in to recognized sites

Choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library

Fill out online forms instantly w/ saved information

Trusted technology — millions of people protected

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase your account for only $29.99. Hurry, and take advantage of the limited time instant savings!

