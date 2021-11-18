If there’s one rule in the world of passwords, it’s that you shouldn’t use the same one for every app, service, or account. Get compromised in one place and you risk having yourself exposed elsewhere. No, you need individual, strong, secure passwords.

The problem, though, with having so many diverse and tough passwords is remembering them. What you’ll want is a password manager that handles your forms and accounts with one single, master password. This way you just enter the one you need to remember and the service does the rest.

We learned not that long ago about a massive “mother of all breaches” which leaked more than 773 million emails and 21 million passwords. Chances are very good that your someone you know are impacted in one way or another.

Our deal for you today is a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium, a highly rated password manager. Normally valued around $150, you can get it for as low as $29.99. But that’s only part of the deal!

Sticky Password

Create strong, unique passwords, whenever & wherever you need them, on all of your devices

Never forget another password again

Automatically and securely save and fill all of your passwords across the web

Enjoy premium quality security for your all of your passwords & personal information

Automatically log-in to recognized sites

Choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library

Fill out online forms instantly w/ saved information

Trusted technology — millions of people protected

Lifetime VPN Unlimited

In addition to the Sticky Password account you’ll also come away with a lifetime VPN Unlimited account. Good for up to five devices at a time, it’s the protection you want for browsing the internet and consuming content.

There are no speed or bandwidth limits, so you’ll still enjoy full browsing speeds, without the dangers of leaving your data exposed or the geographic restrictions set on certain websites abroad. More than 10 million customers globally have entrusted their online protection to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, and the reviews speak for themselves.

Black Friday 2021 Deal

While the $30 bundle is already a tremendous package, we’ll do you one better. Enter promo code APPS30 at checkout and you’ll drop the price to just $21. A limited time offer, it’s an extra 30% to keep in your pocket.

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase your lifetime accounts to both Sticky Password Premium and VPN Unlimited for as low as $21.00. Hurry, and take advantage of the extra savings while it lasts.

