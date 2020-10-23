LightyearVPN: Private, secure browsing for up to five devices, only $49.99

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security more seriously. Not just because of the ever-growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on, but because you’re likely using that home computer for work stuff now.

With each day that passes, it only gets potentially worse without something smart in place. Don’t wait until things happen – be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

The highlighted deal for today is one you should strongly consider. For just $49.99, you can get a subscription to LightyearVPN. With servers around the globe, LightyearVPN defeats content restrictions and censorship to deliver unlimited access to instant video, gaming, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world. It features Network Accelerator which speeds up the internet for the best online experience.

Features

No connection or activity log policy, no backdoor

Global servers for unrestricted access anywhere in the world

Unlimited bandwidth to video, music, social media & simultaneous devices

One click to connect, no configuration

High speed internet without delay while watching videos & websites

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, pick up a license to LightyearVPN. AndroidGuys readers can save at least 58% right now with the following options.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.