OnePlus is a reliable smartphone brand when it comes to the premium flagship offering. OnePlus’ latest flagship OnePlus 11 got some hefty price cuts on Amazon which measured as to lowest ever. The OnePlus 11 launched with two different variants and surprisingly Amazon offering solid discounts on both the 8GB/128GB model and the 16GB/256GB models for a limited time only.

The base 8GB/128GB was originally priced at $700 but is now down to $600, a straight $100 off on the retail price, and the 16GB/256GB variant is available at just $650 reduced from $800 means you are getting $150 off on the retail price. The brand’s latest flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone is better in every way and it’s an ideal smartphone for anyone who is looking for a flagship smartphone to buy.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 11

In our OnePlus 11 review, we praised the smartphone for its powerful performance, long-lasting battery, and stunning display. Under the hood, powered by Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor delivers a smooth and reliable gaming and multitasking experience. The large 5,000mAh battery easily lasts an entire day on a single charge. To fill the tank quickly, it has 100W fast charging support which fully charges the device within minutes.

With an attractive glass back design, the addition of OnePlus’s signature alert slider, and slim and lightweight design offer a great in-hand feel. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support offering an immersive viewing experience.

You get a triple rear camera setup in the back including a 50MP primary camera with OIS and EIS support. The main unit is joined by a 48MP wide-angle camera with 115° field of view and a 32MP portrait telephoto lens. It has a 16MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

This is the first time the OnePlus 11 is available at its lowest-ever price. Hurry up, this is a limited-time deal from Amazon check it out before it gets out of stock.