How have you spent the last year or so under the pandemic? Have you been productive? Did you pick up a side hustle or start down the path of a new career? If you didn’t master anything new over 2020 and 2021, that’s alright. The good news is you can always learn something new — and literally any time. All you need is the desire to do so.

With Lingoda’s live online language school, you can pick up classes in French or Spanish at your own pace with instructors and coursework aimed at your level of understanding. Lingoda makes its classes available continuously so you can access them whenever you have the time and desire.

Lingoda teaches more than 450,000 classes each year through a community of over 1,400 certified, native-speaking teaching professionals. The company’s structured curriculum includes over 2,000 digital lessons produced in-house by linguistic experts.

Group classes are typically 60 minutes long and taught live. Moreover, they are only taught by native-speaking teachers with a minimum of two years of teaching experience. Some classes might be done in larger group format, whereas the smaller group lessons average three to five students in them. This way you can ask questions in real time and get the hands-on education and and attention you need.

From there, you can schedule out classes based on the topics and time slots that best fit your schedule. All you need is a Zoom account and a quality internet connection to get started.

Typically, a one-month subscription to Lingoda retails for $165, but for a limited time, AndroidGuys readers can enjoy 27% off and purchase one month (12 classes) for just $119.99. Also available are four-class and 20-class options.

Prices subject to change.