For just $19, learn the ins and outs of Linux

Linux is far and away the most popular open source operating system on the planet. It’s found nearly everywhere, and is the heart of many desktops, smart devices, routers, TVs, and (of course) Android phones.

How much do you know about Linux? Not just from a deep technical standpoint, but from a casual user. Do you know there are open source alternatives to many of the popular paid programs you use on your Windows or Mac computers?

Linux-based operating systems are increasingly used in commercial computing environments, and that means demand for system administrators is always high. Whether it’s Google, Amazon, Facebook, or someone else, companies are paying top dollar for experts in the field of Linux.

If you’d like to get a better grasp on Linux for yourself, and maybe make a career out of it, you’ll want to check out the Linux Power User Bundle. Available for only $19 right now in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, it’s a $600 value with a massive discount.

The Linux Power User Bundle is comprise of 22 hours+ of expert-led instruction. Broken into five specialized learning segments, they are designed to teach everyone, even a complete novice, with nearly 200 helpful, step-by-step tutorials and hands-on examples.

Don’t just take our word for it; this bundle currently has a five-star rating.

The Linux Power User Bundle:

Linux for Beginners — $199 value

Linux Alternatives to Windows Applications — $50 value

Learn Linux in Five Days and Level Up Your Career — $199 value

High Availability for the LAMP Stack — $99 value

Linux Command Line Essentials — $50 value

Availability

You can purchase a lifetime license to the Linux Power User Bundle for just $19 for a limited time. Hurry, the 96% discount won’t last forever. Get yours while it’s less than one dollar per hour!

