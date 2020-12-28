Lirica: Educational app uses music to teach you Spanish, just $20

Learning a second language can be a big boost for your career. It can also be quite helpful in your personal life, too. Learning Spanish could be particularly beneficial as it’s one of the most commonly spoken languages in the United States.

If you’ve been waiting for the proper time to get started, there’s nothing quite like today. Stop putting it off and begin now. Like right now.

If you’ve ever tried and failed to learn Spanish using other apps, consider Lirica. Available for both Apple and Android platforms, Lirica utilizes songs and music to help you learn Spanish.

The songs you’ll listen to are based on hits, but tweaked by language experts to help teach listeners/users Spanish. There are two modes to use so you can focus on specific skills.

Lirica Features

Learn Mode

Curated lessons on key vocabulary & grammar from the song

Track your word learning progression

Beginner to intermediate level courses

Play Mode

Music videos with lyrics synced in both Spanish & English

Fun listening & translation games played to the pace of the song

Get Started Today!

You can purchase Lirica in one-year and three-year options as well as a lifetime subscription. Pricing breaks down to $20, $35, or $50, respectively.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.