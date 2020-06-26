For a mere $17 the LOFT gives your Google Home an 8-hour battery

We recently ran a promotion in for a product in the AndroidGuys Deals Store which gives a first-generation Google Home Mini an 8-hour battery. Indeed, it takes your otherwise stationary speaker and makes it into a portable, pint-size podcast player.

Today we’re back to showcase a similar product, this time being a battery case that you can connect to your Google Home. Called the LOFT Battery Base, it makes your favorite connected speaker into a portable one.

Simply slide your Google Home into top the top of the LOFT and you’re good to go. There’s a built-in battery that holds up to eight hours of playback and it charges up using the same cord you already have in place.

Priced only $16.99, the LOFT is a simple and practical accessory for the Google Home. It’s a great way to get your beloved smart speaker out onto the back deck, patio, or front porch. Choose from three color options (Snow, Carbon, Copper) to match your decor or tastes.

LOFT Features

4,200mAh battery lets you enjoy up to 8 hours of portability

Slide on magnetic connect for easy assembly

Beautiful metal grill finish perfectly matches your desk & room decor

4 LED indicates how much power is left

Uses the Google home power supply to charge base

Order Now!

Grab your LOFT Battery Base for your Google Home today, while it’s on sale for just $16.99.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.