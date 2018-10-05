Whether you game on PC, mobile, or console, there’s nothing like an immerse experience. To achieve one, though, you need to have video and audio components that draw you in.

Game developers know this and they do their part to hook players by creating amazing aural and visual elements. Don’t sell yourself short by using a sub-par screen or lackluster headphones. When it comes to audio, the Logitech G633 is a pair of highly rated headphones that offers amazing highs and deep, rich lows.

With 7.1 surround sound, noise isolating ear pads, and a noise-cancelling microphone, the G633s gives as good as they get. They’re perfect for long-term gaming sessions, enjoying music, and taking in a movie.

Normally, you’d have to spend about $150 for a pair of Logitech G663 headphones. But, if you shop the AndroidGuys Deals Store today, you’ll find them for just $79.99. That’s a discount of 46 percent, or almost like getting them for half price.

What’s the catch? Well, really, it’s just that these are certified refurbished. Other than that, it’s everything you’d typically get with them, including the 90-day manufacturer warranty.

G633 Features

Play w/ clean highs & rich bass thanks to the advanced Pro-G™ audio drivers

Personalize your headset’s RGB light zones w/ 16.8 million color options

Filter outside distractions w/ the noise isolating ear pads

Use the built-in G-keys to execute commands without getting distracted

Experience immersive 7.1 surround sound powered by Logitech Gaming Software (LGS)

Use LGS to set custom G-key controls for audio profiles, playback & more

Seamlessly use on PC, mobile & game consoles

Connect & mix sound from up to two devices

Deliver crystal-clear commands via the noise-cancelling boom mic

Wear for longer thanks to sports mesh material & wide-diameter ear pads

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 46% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick your Logitech G633 headphones up for only $79.99 right now!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!