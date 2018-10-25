Whether you game on PC, mobile, or console, there’s nothing like an immerse experience. To achieve one, though, you need to have video and audio components that draw you in.

Game developers know this and they do their part to hook players by creating amazing aural and visual elements. Don’t sell yourself short by using a sub-par screen or lackluster headphones. When it comes to audio, the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum is a pair of highly rated headphones that offers amazing highs and deep, rich lows.

With 7.1 surround sound, noise isolating ear pads, and a noise-cancelling microphone, the Artemis Spectrum gives as good as they get. They’re perfect for long-term gaming sessions, enjoying music, and taking in a movie. What’s more, they have a really fascinating lighting that syncs up with your game or audio, too.

Normally, you’d have to spend about $200 for a pair of Logitech G993 headphones. But, if you shop the AndroidGuys Deals Store today, you’ll find them for just $107.99. That’s a discount of 46 percent, or almost like getting them for half price.

What’s the catch? Well, really, it’s just that these are certified refurbished. Other than that, it’s everything you’d typically get with them, including the 90-day manufacturer warranty.

G633 Features

Advanced Pro-GTM audio drivers deliver incredible audio w/ stereo 7.1 Dolby Surround, or 7.1 DTS Headphone: X Surround Sound

Works w/ PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, & any TV with powered USB or RCA audio output

Features up to 12 hours of wireless battery life without lighting or 8 hours w/ default lighting on a lag-free wireless connection

Unlimited connectivity w/ analog cable connections

Plug in up to three devices (1 USB & 2 analog) to answer calls and play music while gaming

Enjoy a seamless, personalized gaming experience w/ customizable RGB lighting, swappable backlit custom tags, & 3 programmable G-keys to assign macros for complex game commands

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 46% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick your Logitech G933 headphones up for only $107.99 right now!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!