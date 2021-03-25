You might think that Android is a pretty big player in the mobile space, but do you know how big? It’s huge, actually, taking up around 70 percent of the worldwide market share. That means tons of phones and bajillions of apps.

According to AppAnnie, mobile app downloads are projected to hit nearly 260 billion, up almost 50 percent from just a few years ago. If you’ve ever thought about turning your idea into an Android app, you’re in luck. Right now, the Android 9 Development Cookbook ebook can point you in the right direction.

Sure, Android 11 is in full swing now and version 12 is on its way, there are plenty of reasons to develop for an older build. This is especially true as the newer releases are more about polish and refinement.

This extensively updated cookbook helps you find solutions for working with user interfaces, multitouch gestures, location awareness, web services, and other device features.

Lifetime access to eBook with 464 pages

Find solutions for working with the user interfaces, multitouch gestures, location awareness, web services, & device features

Get useful steps on packaging your app for the Google Play Store

Learn many tips & tricks on the rich features of Android Pie

The coursework walks you through deploying various app solutions to actually start creating your own apps. It will help you examine how to modernize and enhance app interfaces, how to make apps communicate better between activities, and even how to troubleshoot.

