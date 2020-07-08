Just $89.95, the MagiMask is the future of AR

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are two topics which have been kicking around for quite some time, with the former dating back decades. And thanks to the advances in phones and consoles, they both continue to get better. And cheaper.

Augmented Reality really took off with the launch of Pokemon Go, ushering in an exciting and fun way to blend the real world with collectible characters. Over on the retail front, places like IKEA and Amazon are making AR an instrumental part of their shopping experience.

What does the future hold for AR technology? It looks an awful lot like what MagiMask is doing today.

Whereas most conventional AR accessories have an image that’s viewed via split-screen, the MakiMask is a singular full-screen experience. What’s more, it’s four times the resolution as compared to today’s common experience. That means fewer headaches and less eye strain.

Beyond the AR aspect, the MagiMask is a fun way to enjoy movies and games on your handset. Paired with a Bluetooth controller, you’ll have more fun gaming with popular such as Fortnite. Or, simply take in a cinema-like experience from the comfort of your hammock.

As we’ve seen time and again, innovations like these get their start on crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. It should come as no surprise to learn that the MagiMask was successfully backed on both outlets (Kickstarter, Indiegogo).

Full resolution 4x higher than split-screen VRs MagiTools: Physical tracker objects that allow you to easily interact w/ the digital world

Physical tracker objects that allow you to easily interact w/ the digital world Universal phone mount: Adjusts to your AR-compatible smartphone

Adjusts to your AR-compatible smartphone Recommended Portable Cinema Viewing Apps: Netflix, HBO, Hulu, VLC, YouTube, YouTube 360, & Amazon Prime

Netflix, HBO, Hulu, VLC, YouTube, YouTube 360, & Amazon Prime Recommended Augmented Reality Apps: Sketchfab, Augment, Kubity, IKEA, Alone, Holo, Sketch AR, Geogebra AR, Jig Space, Civilizations AR, Visible Body AR, Dinopark AR, & Enter the room

Sketchfab, Augment, Kubity, IKEA, Alone, Holo, Sketch AR, Geogebra AR, Jig Space, Civilizations AR, Visible Body AR, Dinopark AR, & Enter the room Gaming & Drones: Grand Theft Auto (With Bluetooth Controller), Fortnite (With Bluetooth Controller), DJI (Navigate Drone With Controller, Connect To DJI app)

Grand Theft Auto (With Bluetooth Controller), Fortnite (With Bluetooth Controller), DJI (Navigate Drone With Controller, Connect To DJI app) Ludenso Create: Create 3D models & view your masterpiece in AR on the MagiTile with your iPad.

