Become a productivity boss with unified email: A lifetime Mailbird Pro is only $14.99

We’re willing to wager that you have at least two or three emails that you need to check. Perhaps it’s a combination of personal and work or maybe you’ve got multiple work accounts. Keeping track of all of your emails can prove to be difficult at time. Mailbird aims to make that much easier.

For those of you looking to maximize your time and productivity, you don’t want to waste it logging in and out or toggling tabs. There are easier ways to get things done, and Mailbird is among them. We’re talking about a unified email inbox, and so much more.

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and you’ll see we’re offering lifetime plans for only $14.99. That’s a huge discount, and the cost is just a small price to pay for a lifetime of efficiency.

Mailbird Pro Features

Manage all your emails & contacts from multiple accounts easily in one unified inbox

Choose from tons of free colors & themes and transform your Mailbird email client into a work of art

Integrate w/ built-in apps like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Whatsapp, Dropbox, Google Calendar, Asana, Todoist & more

Snooze messages for later to focus only on the emails you need to at the moment

Fly through your emails using the first-ever integrated speed reader

Choose multiple notification sound suggestions or upload your own

Customize your inbox w/ dark & lite-themed viewing

Find old attachments w/ the powerful attachment search feature

Use intuitive keyboard shortcuts to archive, compose, forward & more

With Mailbird Pro, you’re not just keeping all of your email in one place; you also get tight access to apps like Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Todoist, and more. It’s a one-stop shop for all the things you do on a daily basis.

Lifetime plans for MailBird Pro are available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $14.99, a savings of 66 percent.

