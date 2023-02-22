Mardi Gras: Motorola Deals To Finish a Festive February

Motorola offers a variety of smartphones from budget-range android smartphones to flagships. The brand has almost every budget smartphone you are looking for it, whether it’s foldable or just an affordable android phone.

When it comes to offering deals, Motorola provides amazing discounts for its products. The brand is currently offering crazy discounts of up to $800 off for Motorola devices. If you are looking for a new smartphone or wanted to upgrade your current device or wanted to experience Motorola devices, this is the best time to give it a shot for Motorola’s smartphones.

Motorola Razer Gen 2

Motorola’s one of the best foldable smartphone Moto Razer Gen 2 offers great design and impressive features. As a part of the deal, Motorola offering a whooping $800 off on the Motorola Razer Gen 2 smartphone, so it comes in at just $599 which makes it one of the most affordable foldable smartphones in the market today.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a solid smartphone that offers a stunning 6.55-inch curved OLED 144Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, you get a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera joined by a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Thanks to Motorola’s amazing deals, the smartphone is now priced at $499.

Motorola g stylus 5G (2022)

At an affordable price point, it’s very hard to find a smartphone with a stylus. The Moto G Stylus is one of the best affordable smartphone and comes with decent features. The phone flaunts a large 6.8-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone has a big 5,000mAh battery that can last up to two days, claims Motorola. Best of all it’s now priced at just $249 and it comes in two beautiful color options- Steel Blue and Seafoam Green. On the successful purchase of Moto G stylus 5G, you will get Motobuds 250 wireless earbuds for free but this offer is only available on Motorola’s official website.

Moto g 5G (2022)

Moto g 5G is a great affordable android smartphone that features a beautiful 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 6GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and a large 5,000mAh battery. You get a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera. The smartphone is coming at just $199 for a limited time.

Motorola also offers crazy deals on Moto Edge+ (2022) and Moto Edge (2022) smartphones. On the successful purchase of the Moto Edge + or Moto Edge smartphone, you will get a Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Gen 2 table totally free.

Hurry up!! these lighting fast deals never last long. Whether you are looking for an affordable android phone or a premium flagship smartphone, above mentioned are some of the best smartphones from the house of Motorola.