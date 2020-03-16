This CompTIA certification bundle, just $50, has 200 hours of training

CompTIA is the voice of the world’s information technology (IT) industry. As a non-profit trade association, it advances the global interests of IT professionals and IT channel organizations.

CompTIA is what enables them to be more successful and leads to with industry-leading IT certifications and IT business credentials, IT education, resources, and more.

Lucrative, fulfilling, and family-sustaining IT jobs are out there, but few of the candidates are qualified. CompTIA certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

Show up for a job interview with CompTIA credentials under your belt and your prospective employer will know you not only have IT skills, but you also show a commitment to your career and continued learning.

Sounds like something that you’d be interested in? Go to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll find the Master CompTIA Bundle on sale for just $49.99.

Included in the bundle are some twelve categories spanning topics such as Linux+, Network+, A+, CSA+, and much more. All told there are more than 200 hours of education across the bundle. The best part, it’s all yours for only $49.99.

Features

CompTIA PenTest+ CompTIA Security+ CompTIA CySA+ CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) CompTIA Network+ N10-007 CompTIA A+ (220-1001) CompTIA A+ (220-1002) CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals CompTIA CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-001 CompTIA Cloud Essentials CompTIA LX0-101 & LX0-102: CompTIA Linux+ CompTIA MB0-001: Mobility+

Normally valued around $1,200, this complete training bundle is brought to you for just $49.99 right now. Hurry, though, the price drop won’t last forever!

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.