Boost your cybersecurity skills with this $30 training bundle

Data is valuable. Whether it’s your school papers, work documents, passwords, preferences, and settings, or something else, it’s important to keep the data locked up tight. This is exponentially more vital for businesses who are trusted to guard your credit cards, legal documents, and other personal information.

Everyone is at risk of being hacked, but things are much scarier for big companies. That’s why having the right cybersecurity team in place is so critical. Getting on an IT team is not just a case of showing up and/or applying. Having IT certification and credentials is more important than ever.

Great, lucrative, and family-sustaining IT jobs are out there, but the vast majority of candidates are not yet qualified. Certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

The Master Cyber Security Certification Bundle features more than 134 hours of content to prep you for CompTIA, AWS, Azure, and other cyberscurity exams. It’s on sale for only $49.99 right now, and a steal of a deal.

Major Topic Categories

CompTIA

OWASP

CISSP

EC-Council

ISACA

AWS

Azure

This cybersecurity training bundle is valued in the hundreds, if not thousands, but if you act fast, you can take advantage of the limited-time savings and access the entire collection for only $29.99.

