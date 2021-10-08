If there’s one thing that’s becoming increasingly obvious in today’s business world, it’s that IT plays a critical role. Small businesses and large organizations alike both often require an individual or team to keep things secure on the back end.

Does your company have someone in charge of IT and administrative duties? Does the role fall at your feet? Whatever the case, you’ll want to ensure that things are as sharp as possible. That means continuing education and higher learning.

The Mastering Linux and Git Certification Bundle, priced just $19 right now, is an an eight-course suite of training. Each spans a different topic but the whole bundle is your ticket to sharper skills and certification.

With 400 lessons to choose from, you’ll have lifetime access on both desktop and mobile platforms. Take all the time you want to become more adept on topics like Linux Command Line, Git, YAML, and more. Taught by experts with years of experience, it’s a small investment with an incredibly high yield opportunity.

Mastering Linux Command Line (+ Live Linux Labs)

Learn Basic Linux Line Command & Create Your Own AWS Linux EC2 Instance

Mastering Bash Shell Scripting: Automate Your Daily Tasks
Supercharge Your Productivity with Shell Scripts

Supercharge Your Productivity with Shell Scripts

Mastering Secure Shell (SSH)
Gain In-Depth Knowledge on How to Become an SSH Power User

Gain In-Depth Knowledge on How to Become an SSH Power User

Mastering Putty for Beginners
Quickly Launch SSH Sessions to UNIX/Linux Servers & Amazon AWS Linux Virtual Machine Setup

Quickly Launch SSH Sessions to UNIX/Linux Servers & Amazon AWS Linux Virtual Machine Setup

Git Essentials for Beginners
Learn the Basics of Git & Become a Git Expert

Learn the Basics of Git & Become a Git Expert

Git – Searching, Rewriting History, and Reset
Git Like a Pro!

Git Like a Pro!

Git Like a Pro! Git – Branching and Merging

Learn to Use Stash & Rebase to Improve Efficiency

YAML Fundamentals for DevOps, Cloud & IaC Engineers
Learn to Visualize the YAML Documents Like a PRO!

Learn to Visualize the YAML Documents Like a PRO!

Valued at $200 per course, you can have the entire bundle for just $19. That puts them at less than three dollars per class. And with 34 hours of education, you’re paying just 56