If there’s one thing that’s becoming increasingly obvious in today’s business world, it’s that IT plays a critical role. Small businesses and large organizations alike both often require an individual or team to keep things secure on the back end.

Does your company have someone in charge of IT and administrative duties? Does the role fall at your feet? Whatever the case, you’ll want to ensure that things are as sharp as possible. That means continuing education and higher learning.

The Mastering Linux and Git Certification Bundle, priced just $19 right now, is an an eight-course suite of training. Each spans a different topic but the whole bundle is your ticket to sharper skills and certification.

With 400 lessons to choose from, you’ll have lifetime access on both desktop and mobile platforms. Take all the time you want to become more adept on topics like Linux Command Line, Git, YAML, and more. Taught by experts with years of experience, it’s a small investment with an incredibly high yield opportunity.

Courses

  • Mastering Linux Command Line (+ Live Linux Labs)
    Learn Basic Linux Line Command & Create Your Own AWS Linux EC2 Instance
  • Mastering Bash Shell Scripting: Automate Your Daily Tasks
    Supercharge Your Productivity with Shell Scripts
  • Mastering Secure Shell (SSH)
    Gain In-Depth Knowledge on How to Become an SSH Power User
  • Mastering Putty for Beginners
    Quickly Launch SSH Sessions to UNIX/Linux Servers & Amazon AWS Linux Virtual Machine Setup
  • Git Essentials for Beginners
    Learn the Basics of Git & Become a Git Expert
  • Git – Searching, Rewriting History, and Reset
    Git Like a Pro!
  • Git – Branching and Merging
    Learn to Use Stash & Rebase to Improve Efficiency
  • YAML Fundamentals for DevOps, Cloud & IaC Engineers
    Learn to Visualize the YAML Documents Like a PRO!

Get Started

Valued at $200 per course, you can have the entire bundle for just $19. That puts them at less than three dollars per class. And with 34 hours of education, you’re paying just 56

