No one looks forward to shopping for car insurance. Because the process can feel complicated, many people don’t shop around for the best rate available. The result? Americans overpay on car insurance to the tune of $37 billion per year.

Getting the best rate for car insurance should not be such a to-do. That is where The Zebra earns its stripes. The company makes it easy to compare and shop for car insurance plans across more than 100 trusted providers, all in one place. That means no clicking around on dozens of websites looking for relevant plan information, spending hours taking notes and trying to see how each plan stacks up.

Advertisements

It also means that you won’t have to enter your information into forms over and over again, knowing that each time, you’re likely to start getting marketing emails that you didn’t ask for. The Zebra promises that when you provide your information, it will never sell it to other companies who will try to follow up with annoying calls and emails.

The Zebra does not buy or sell leads, nor does it collect personally identifying information just to monetize it. Instead, it just offers you the information you need to know. It has the largest network of insurance providers and it lets you compare all offerings directly on its website.

There is no guarantee that you will find a lower rate on your insurance, but there is absolutely no downside in taking a look — especially when you know that your information will be protected. When people do find a better deal through The Zebra, they save an average of $368 per year. You can surely find something that you’d rather do with your time and money than spend it on car insurance. The Zebra gives you the opportunity to do just that.

No hassle, no spam, no downside. The Zebra makes shopping for car insurance actually feel productive instead of frustrating.