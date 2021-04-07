The Nitty Gritty: Winston helps filter out ads and tracking information, and creates a private browsing experience. Pick yours up for just $179 and enjoy a 10% discount while it lasts.

Being online nowadays can be a pretty precarious thing, especially for household with students and parents working from home and sharing computers. Whether it’s identity theft, pop-up ads and redirects ruining your web browsing, or any of the myriad other things that come with the internet, it’s a virtual landmine out there.

Advertisements

The Winston Privacy Filter, on sale for just $179, is a hardware device that encrypts your online activities. The portable unit filters out ads and trackers, cloaks your location, and helps speed up your browsing. It works just as well at home as it does at a coffee shop or library, too.

Winston Features

Fewer ads & faster browsing

Stops big tech spying

Block malware & adult content

Encrypts internet to fight hackers & identity theft

Smart cloaking of your IP address: High risk traffic is routed over a zero-logging, proprietary distributed Privacy Mesh network, making it much harder for your location and identity to be tracked

Protects every device in your home, from computers to smart TVs to your kids’ tablets

Protect mobile devices with our iOS & Android apps

One-time payment (no subscription fees ever)

Winston makes it much more difficult for hackers, creepers, and lurkers to find your location or other identifying bits of information. Moreover, it’s rather customizable, so you can select what you do and don’t want to see. Last, and definitely not least, Winston can also help block malware and inappropriate adult content.

Order Yours!

Purchase your Winston Privacy Filter from the AG Deals Store for just $179 and save 10% while it is on sale.