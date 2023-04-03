Meross is a great company making some solid smart home products these days. From smart light bulbs to humidifiers, the brand is constantly pumping out new options for Android and iOS users alike. In celebration of the Easter holiday, Meross is offering several of its most popular devices at a discount.

Meross Smart LED Light Bulbs (2-Pack) 13% off

This Meross Smart LED 2-Pack is a great way to get started with your connected home. These bulbs have multiple RGBWW color arrays, ambient settings, and easy scheduling. You can set these up in the Meross app or iOS HomeKit. Be sure to make sure you follow the tables to make sure you order the correct ones for your region.

Hit the link below to snag these Meross LED Bulbs at a 20% discount.

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener 8% off

Next up is one of my personal favorites. I was introduced to Meross thru a friend who had purchased this model from Amazon. It’s been great to be able to open my garage while working around the house, letting in grocery deliveries remotely, or occasionally letting my kid in when she’s home from college.

Much like most on this list, the app allows you to control directly thru Meross or HomeKit. Setup takes less than 30 minutes for most, and the Meross Smart Garage Door Opener is currently 8% full retail at the link below.

Meross Smart Power Strip 18% off

This Smart Power Strip offers four outlets and four USB ports. The outlets can be individually powered and remote controlled, while the USB ports can be controlled as a group setting. Add in surge protection to ensure all the connected devices you have plugged in and this one is a steal at 18% off the full pricing.

App control gives you all the normal scheduling, remote powering, and timer options. HomeKit, Alex, and Google Home are all supported as well.

Meross Smart WiFi Plug Mini (2-Pack) 20% off

One of the other staples of the Meross smart lineup is smart plugs. Right now, you can get the 2-pack of the Smart WiFi Plug Mini at a 20% rebate at checkout. This is a great way to create connect plugs in your home that can set schedules, remotely turn on and off, or set a timer.

At $15.99 it’s a steal at the link below. As a note, Alexa and Google Home are supported on this model but HomeKit is not.

Meross 2-in-1 Smart Plug 13% off

In the same category is the Meross 2-in-1 Smart plug. It has the same basic controls and feature set as the Mini Plug but adds another outlet that can be used individually. Being able to extend your home outlet to two more power points is great and why would you not also add smart capabilities?

At $12.99 it might be a no-brainer. HomeKit is supported on this model bringing in all three major connected platforms.

Meross Smart WiFi Essential Oil Diffuser 20% off

Last, you can’t have a connected home smell bad. Meross has you covered there as well with the Smart WiFi Essential Oil Diffuser. This large 400ML reservoir makes adding essential oils to spruce up your home via a light mist a breeze.

You get LED-colored mood lighting, two mist modes, and full app control. This includes timers, scheduling, and app on/off. The Smart WiFi Essential Oil Diffuser is normally $49.99 but this sale brings it down to $39.99 at checkout.

