Scoop up the Metallic Air Bud wireless earbuds with charging case for just $26

Are you on the hunt for a pair of Bluetooth earphones for yourself or perhaps a gift? The hot trend of the moment is going truly wireless – you know, with no cord whatsoever. Indeed, what seems to have started with Apple’s AirPods is now routinely found in other brands.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Instead of dropping a hundred bucks or so to try out something new, you can go with something like the Metallic Sounds option. Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can purchase the wireless earbuds for just $26 right now — a 67 percent discount.

These earbuds connect over Bluetooth 4.2 and include a portable charging case. This way you can tuck them away safely when not in use, powering them up in the process. In fact, the case can add up to 10 extra charges to the Metallic Air Bud earbuds.

Not only do you get stereo music from these earbuds, but you’ll also be able to make and take phone calls, too. It’s everything you get today in a pair of wired headphones, but cord-free and dirt-cheap.

Metallic Air Bud Features

Stay reliably connected w/ Bluetooth 4.2 technology

Listen for up to 2.5 hours at a time

Carry anywhere w/ the included charging case

Recharge up to 10 times w/ the charging case

Experience better audio quality thanks to HD capability

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 67 percent off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $26 right now! Pick from five colors: blue, white, pink, black, and silver.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!