VR headset is the next growing thing you will see in tech and there are lots of VR headsets available right now in the market but Meta’s Quest 2 is the best VR headset you can get in its price range. The Meta Quest 2 originally retails at $300 but for Black Friday it now falls to the new lowest-ever price we have seen on any VR headset— you can get it for as low as $200. The deal is now live on Amazon for $250 with a $50 digital credit bringing down the overall cost to $200. 

Under the hood, the Quest 2 boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 processor and handles all titles from Meta, StreamVR, and PCVR. It has a 1920×1832 eye resolution with an 89° field of view, ensuring clear and crisp image quality. You get a compact and comfortable ergonomic design with the Quest 2 feels comfortable to wear even after hours of usage.

For someone who is looking to get started with a VR journey a Meta’s Quest 2 is the best VR headset with impressive specs and it offers a lot for the price you pay. However, it’s not the high-end variant on the market but it is still reliable and now comes with an affordable entry point.

If you are still not convinced with the Quest 2 and want something that has higher specs then nothing is better than Meta’s own latest Quest 3 VR headset. It costs more than the predecessor but has higher specs taking your VR experience next level. 

