Microsoft Azure growing like crazy – Learn the ins and outs for $30

Microsoft Azure is an increasingly popular, and lucrative platform that’s fast treading into Amazon’s space. As a major play for cloud-based services it’s only getting bigger. In terms of revenue, it was up some 62% in its most recently tracked quarter.

Knowing how to build, grow, and maintain a system in the Azure environment is fast becoming a key component for web professionals. With more than $11 billion spent in the quarter alone, it stands to reason that Microsoft Azure is a field worth exploring. To that end, we want to make it affordable and easy for you to do so.

You can get your slice of the pie by starting out with the training in the Ultimate Microsoft Azure Administrator Certification Prep Courses & Mock Exams Bundle. It’s a mouthful, sure, but it’s an affordable way of dipping your toes in the water.

Over nine courses and 20 hours of learning, students will become sufficiently familiar with Azure and prepare to make the final certification exam feel like a walk in the park. We’re talking hundreds of lectures and practice tests over all facets of the platform.

Microsoft Azure Courses

Microsoft Azure DevOps Solutions (AZ-400)

Microsoft Azure Exam AZ-301 Certification Practice Exams

Microsoft Azure Exam AZ-300 Certification Prep

Microsoft Azure Exam AZ-203 Certification Prep

Designing an Azure Data Solution (DP-201) Practice Exams

Implementing an Azure Data Solution (DP-200) Practice Exams

Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500)

Microsoft Azure Exam AZ-103 Certification Prep

Microsoft Azure Exam AZ-900 Certification Prep

Each course is worth about $60 on their own, but readers can get in on the grouped savings and purchase the whole 9-piece bundle for $29.99. That’s a small fraction of the true value and a great investment in your future.

