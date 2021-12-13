Take the next step in your career by taking the Microsoft Azure Architect and Microsoft Azure Administrator exams. Today the exam prep bundle can be yours for only $39.99. That is a staggering 97% off of its original $1,800 price.

Azure is a cloud platform that gives you access to services and resources provided by Microsoft. It is a flexible system that allows for data storage, service hosting, and web service management from Microsoft’s own data centers.

What you get

This certification prep bundle comes with 9 courses and 678 lessons. It also comes with 58 hours of training and practice tests.

Courses

Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2022 Lifetime access to 146 lessons and 12 hours of content

Learn how to put solutions in place for the Azure platform

Understand the main concepts of Azure

Help you pass the Microsoft Azure Administrator test Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep Lifetime access to 103 lessons and 7 hours of content

Pass the Microsoft Azure Solutions test Azure Architect Technologies Lifetime access to 128 lessons and 11 hours of content

Learn how to design solutions for the Microsoft Azure Platform

Pass the Azure Architect Technologies test Azure Architect Design Exam Prep Lifetime access to 141 lessons and 11 hours of content

Learn how to design solutions for the Azure platform

Pass the Azure Architect Design test Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Lifetime access to 28 lessons and 5 hours of content

Learn the fundamentals of Microsoft Azure

Gain knowledge in cloud concepts and general technology Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam Quick Prep Lifetime access to 35 lessons and 4 hours of content

Complete kit for learning Azure essential concepts Mastering Cloud Automation using Azure PowerShell | DevOps 2022 Lifetime access to 32 lessons and 3 hours of content

Learn Azure concepts and get started with your cloud journey Azure Project-Based Hands-on Training Lifetime access to 28 lessons and 2 hours of content

Learn by doing hands-on projects Microsoft Azure Storage – The Complete Guide Lifetime access to 37 lessons and 4 hours of content

Deploy storage account, create containers, file shares & migrate your data

The cloud is an integral part of our systems today. Get a head start in your career by getting cloud certified. This exam and prep bundle will help you level up your career. Prepare to take the Microsoft Azure Architect & Microsoft Azure Administrator exams today.