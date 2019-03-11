Microsoft Azure growth is outpacing AWS – Learn it for under $30

Spread over 10 courses, you'll get 180 hours and more than 1,200 lesson in hacking for good

Given it has been around decades and spawned countless software titles and operating systems, it’s hard to imagine Microsoft being an up-and-comer. Heck, these are the guys behind multiple gaming consoles, too. What’s next? The cloud.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Microsoft Azure is an increasingly popular, and lucrative endeavor, and could best be described as an Amazon Web Services competitor. It’s a play for cloud-based services and it’s only getting bigger. In fact, in terms of revenue, it performed better in 2018 than Amazon.

Knowing how to build, grow, and maintain a system in the Azure environment is fast becoming a key component for web professionals. With more than $8 billion spent in the fourth quarter alone, it stands to reason that Microsoft Azure is a field worth exploring. To that end, we want to make it affordable and easy for you to do so.

You can get your slice of the pie by starting out with the training in the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle 2019 ($29, over 90 percent off). It’s available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and it could be that career-changing move you’ve been waiting on.

The four-part collection includes 23 hours of training to teach the essentials for building, nurturing, and protecting a network, site, or application on the Azure platform. This education walks you through the Azure basics, then teaches how to get a system infrastructure in place, how to shield the data from attacks, and troubleshoot network issues.

Microsoft Azure Courses

AZ-100 Azure Administrator Infrastructure & Deployment Exam Prep ($90 value)

AZ-101 Microsoft Azure Integration & Security Exam Prep ($99 value)

AZ-203 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep ($99 value)

AZ-300 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam Prep ($99 value)

The four courses offer up nearly 300 lessons and will prepare you score highly on vital Microsoft-endorsed certification exams. These tests show off your skills and can prove that you’re equipped earn a spot with a potential six-figure role as an Azure administrator.

Each course is worth nearly $100 on their own, so get in on the bundled savings while they are less than $8 per course.

Where to Buy

You can pick up a lifetime access to the 4-Course Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle 2019 for only $29 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at nearly $400, the whole kit can be yours for 90 percent off.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!